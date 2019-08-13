Man charged in attempted armed robbery of East Nashville construction worker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man suspected of attempting to rob a construction worker in broad daylight in East Nashville reportedly lived just feet away from the crime scene.

Metro police responded around noon Monday to a robbery at a home under construction on Inga Street near McClurkin Avenue.

The victim told officers he walked to his work van and was encountered by a man in a hoodie who pulled out a pistol and ordered the worker to “give me everything.”

Ladarrius Wimberly (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim said he did not have anything on him, so the suspect searched him and then fled to the railroad tracks, police explained.

Nearly 30 minutes later, an officer was patrolling Jewel Street in search of the would-be robber and said he found a man matching the suspect description. The man, who lived on Jewel Street near the railroad tracks, was identified by police as 23-year-old Ladarrius Wimberly.

He was taken into custody on charges of attempted aggravated robbery, theft of property and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

His bond was set at $56,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.