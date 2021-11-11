Man charged for drug possession after traffic stop in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested by Metro police Thursday afternoon for a felony drug offense in North Nashville.

According to an affidavit, police were patrolling the area of Panorama Drive and County Hospital Road that is reportedly known for drug activity. Officials said they saw Michael Cox, 56, driving a pickup truck, and verified his information through a search.

Authorities learned Cox had a revoked license and then initiated a traffic stop. He then reportedly allowed police to search his vehicle and they found two plastic bags containing a white substance that tested positive for cocaine and weighed 40.82 grams. Officials say they also found a digital scale with residue on it, and a total of $1,073 in U.S. currency.

After being read his Miranda rights, Cox reportedly told police that the substance seized was cocaine. He was then taken into custody without incident.