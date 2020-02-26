1  of  2
Man charged for carjacking woman and child, faces 32 years in federal prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested 31-year-old Devan Thompson on November 20, 2019, for the carjacking of a woman and her 11-year-old son.

According to police, a woman and son were shopping at the Kroger on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage around 11 p.m. on a Wednesday when she noticed a man following them. She told him to leave them alone, she stated he grabbed her son and escorted the two outside into the parking lot.

Thompson is now being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and if convicted could face up to 32 years in federal prison.

