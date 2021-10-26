Man charged after woman stabbed at Madison home

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted by police has been located and arrested for a stabbing in Madison earlier this month.

Metro police reported 23-year-old Quentin Collins stabbed a woman he was in a romantic relationship with on Oct. 18. According to arrest affidavits, the victim was reportedly visiting an acquaintance at a home on Cumberland Avenue when Collins attacked her and told her he was going to kill her.

Quentin Collins (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials say a witness ran out of a bedroom in the home and saw Collins repeatedly stab the victim with what was believed to be a pocket knife he was known to carry. She ran to her room and called the police. Collins then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is still in critical condition. She suffered a punctured lung from one of the wounds, and lost a significant amount of blood, according to medical staff.

Collins was arrested days later and is being held without bail.