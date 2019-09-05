Man charged after victim found stabbed to death in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged after another man was found stabbed to death in East Nashville.

Metro police said 24-year-old Deondre Sanders was charged with criminal homicide for Wednesday’s fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Cedric Thompson.

Thompson was found inside his Nissan on Bethwood Drive just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. His father said he was in-between shifts.

Cedric Thompson

“One of his jobs is at UPS, he was going to another job he works at night. He’s a good guy, works all the time, takes care of this family, he’s a great guy. It’s just senseless,” said Rodney Pruitt.

Witnesses told police they saw two men running from Thompson’s Nissan to a white sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

“There was two guys fleeing from the car. Going to a white, white sedan or something, at 4 o’clock in the evening, somebody saw something,” Pruitt said, “Some people around there saw something, school was out, the neighbors saw something. Don’t be afraid to turn these guys in ’cause they gonna do your family the same way.”

Pruitt added that it’s not just his son’s life taken by violence on the streets of Nashville.

“They taking the good guys and leaving the bad guys,” he said, “My friend’s son ended up with the same fate pretty much. Right out here in South Nashville, these guys are 27 years old, 27. I don’t know what all the anger is or why you should take somebody’s life. I don’t know what it is.”

Police said the motive for the stabbing concerns a woman, but no other information has been released.

