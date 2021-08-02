Man charged after SWAT situation at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 24-year-old man has been charged after barricading himself inside of a South Nashville apartment Monday morning.

Metro police were called to the Flats at Nolensville Apartments on Nolensville Pike at 12:20 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

An arrest warrant states officers found Frank Benitez outside and observed a victim with a visible injury to his face. Officers reportedly tried to approach Benitez, but he ran away. An officer chased him, but Benitez was able to get into an apartment and lock them out, according to Metro police.

Police interviewed the victim who said he came to the complex to get a car from Benitez. Metro police said he two got into a verbal argument that quickly escalated. According to police, Benitez struck the victim then pointed a handgun at him.

Benitez peacefully surrendered and was taken to the Metro jail. Benitez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set to $3,500.