Man charged after scare at South Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several customers of a South Nashville business hid in the kitchen Sunday when an aggressive man reportedly created a disturbance inside.

Jett Tucker, 26, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tucker entered The Red Bicycle Cafe on Nolensville Pike, where he began yelling and pacing aggressively, while throwing trash in and around the restrooms.

Several customers cancelled their orders out of fear and left, while others hid in the kitchen, the paperwork alleges.

At one point, police said Tucker spit in an employee’s face when he was asked to leave.

Tucker was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail on multiple charges.

His bond was set at $1,800.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.