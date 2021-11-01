Man charged after pursuit of stolen vehicle through South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 50-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night after officials said they located a stolen vehicle and a police chase ensued.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers made a vehicle registration check on a car traveling on Murfreesboro Pike near Plus Park Boulevard. Officials said a check of the vehicle revealed it was reported stolen in Murfreesboro.

When officers attempted to pull the car over, the driver, Tracbian Jackson, 50, stopped for a moment and a passenger got out and ran away. Jackson then reportedly drove off in the stolen vehicle.

Metro police reported officers successfully deployed spike strips to slow the vehicle, but the pursuit continued for several minutes. Jackson came to a final stop at the intersection of Kenton Place and Kipling Drive and was taken into custody.