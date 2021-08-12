Man charged after gunshots fired, bystander hit by car outside Madison Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 41-year-old man has been charged after investigators said he fired gunshots in a Madison Walmart parking lot and hit a bystander with his car.

Metro police responded Tuesday evening to the store on Gallatin Pike North for a reported shooting.

A warrant states officers reviewed surveillance video that showed Juantez Sawyers strike a woman head-on with his vehicle in the parking lot, get out, then fire gunshots into his own car, while his girlfriend was in the back seat.

His girlfriend was not hit by the gunfire, but was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment of a minor injury, according to investigators.

The police report states Sawyers’ girlfriend told detectives that the suspect had been using “various drugs,” including meth, prior to the incident.

He then began driving erratically through the Walmart parking lot, and when his girlfriend told him to stop, he became “enraged” and fired gunshots at her from the front seat of the vehicle, the warrant alleges.

Police said they later located Sawyers in the back parking lot of the business with a gun, where he was transported to a hospital with injuries.

Upon his release from the hospital, Sawyers was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $65,000.

A booking photo for Sawyers was not immediately released by law enforcement.