Man charged after fentanyl found following Wilson County traffic stop

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Wilson County Task Force arrested a major heroin and methamphetamine dealer in the Lebanon area Tuesday.

According to authorities, the suspect was arrested after detectives conducted surveillance and observed an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex in Lebanon. The Directed Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop on 54-year-old Dewayne Robbins. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during the stop.

According to reports, detectives continued the investigation with the help of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Hermitage CSU, a search warrant was given at Robbin’s residence on Briley Parkway in Nashville. During the search detectives located approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine, two ounces of heroin, two ounces of suspected fentanyl, $1,440 cash, and paperwork related to Robbins.

Police say, there were devices located during the search warrant that would give us reason to believe that Robbins was blending the heroin and fentanyl together for distribution in the Middle Tennessee area.

Robbins was arrested in Wilson County for possession of meth with intent to resale, possession of heroin with intent to resale, possession of fentanyl with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.