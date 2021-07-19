Man charged after falling asleep at Goodlettsville gas pump with drugs, weapon

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who previously faced drug and weapons charges after falling asleep at a convenience store in Goodlettsville last month has been arrested again for a similar incident.

According to an arrest warrant, 28-year-old Anthony Johnson was found asleep inside of a car at a gas pump at the Twice Daily on Rivergate Parkway. Police said there was a bag of white powder and a pistol in plain view.

Officers removed Johnson from the vehicle and he was treated by first responders. The document states officers searched the vehicle and found several more drugs including oxycodone pills, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. The arrest warrant alleges Johnson had more than a $1,000 in cash on him.

Johnson is a convicted felon and was out on bond after being arrested on June 29 at a convenience store on charges of drug and weapon possession.

Johnson has been charged with drug possession, possession of a weapon and driving on a revoked license. He was booked in the metro jail and is being held on a $133,000 bond.