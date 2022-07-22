NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged after a traffic stop revealed the car was stolen and there were guns inside, according to Metro police documents.

Police documents show 19-year-old Latrell Knott was driving in Davidson County and was stopped for outstanding warrants for an arrest in Clarksville.

Police said Knott ran from the vehicle and detectives chased after him.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

The VIN number on the vehicle showed it was stolen from Murfreesboro. A check of the license plate show it was suspended, according to the document.

Police said the vehicle had multiple firearms inside in plain view and one was a loaded automatic weapon.

The document shows a 15-year-old was riding with Knott during the commission of these crimes.

Knott is facing a felony theft of property charge.