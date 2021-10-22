Man charged after deadly shooting over dog in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged after he was accused of fatally shooting his neighbor during an argument over a dog.

Investigators say Mark Fields. 43, was shot last Wednesday after he thought his neighbor shot his dog. The two got into an argument and both men were sent to the hospital. Fields later died at Vanderbilt five days later.

Jeremy Wise (Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeremy Wise is now charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Lawrence County jail without bond.

Fields was a lineman for Lawrenceburg Utility Systems. He was also a well-known race car driver in the area and often coached, or supported his children’s sports teams.

“Anytime you ever had a sporting event at Lawrence County High school, Mark Fields was there, unless he was working,” said Gallaher.

The father of two, a son and daughter, was known for his big personality and comedy. Fields died just one day before his daughter Carley’s state volleyball championship. She is a senior at Lawrence County High.