Man charged after barricading himself inside house with 11-month-old, shooting at child’s mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with several felonies after barricading himself inside of a house with an 11-month-old child for nearly four hours.

Redarius Jones has been arrested and charged with several counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

The standoff happened at around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 3700 block of Masterson Cove.

Police say a woman asked police officers to escort her to the house to pick up her 11-month-old child. When they arrived, Jones reportedly shot at the woman and the officer and barricaded himself inside of the house with the child and nine other people.

According to court documents, Jones fired two more shots at the officers as the officers took cover.