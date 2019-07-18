Man caught on surveillance stealing from businesses in Hermitage, Nashville

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen from three work trucks outside a Hermitage business last week.

“Doors were open, stuff on the ground, glass,” said Mike Gregory, owner of Ace Plumbing Company. “It was everywhere.”

“Pretty much cleaned the trucks out.”

Surveillance video shows a man breaking into the work trucks on July 10.

Gregory says at least $10,000 worth of drills, saws, pliers, and other tools were stolen.

“It’s very frustrating because this is our living,” Gregory said. “This is what we do. Just not me, my employees, their families. It affected everybody.”

The owner calls it the worst hit the business has ever had in its 42 years.

“It slowed down our production,” he said.

“We couldn’t get to some jobs really cause we didn’t have anything to work with.”

But Gregory’s business isn’t the only one.

On Monday, someone stole about $5,000 worth of tools and a $7,500 pressure washer from MJ Frick in Nashville.

Surveillance video shows the thief getting in by cutting a whole in the fence outside the business.

Workers say it’s the second time they were burglarized in weeks.

Metro police are investigating the break-ins but don’t know if they’re connected.

Along with justice, Gregory says he just wants his tools back so he and his crew can get back to work.

“We’re just getting by with what we can do right now,” he said.