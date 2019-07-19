Man caught 3 months after attempted murder in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted for shooting and nearly killing a man in April was arrested Thursday night.

Kylan White, 22, is charged with attempted criminal homicide, speeding in a work zone, driving without a license and 19 other crimes.

Metro police responded to a shooting on April 17 on Hart Avenue in East Nashville and found a man shot several times. Officers told News 2 they believed the victim and suspect knew each other but were unsure how. Metro police now believe White planned to meet the victim that morning. Officers say he shot the man several times but was able to avoid capture until late Thursday night.

Officers also charged White with assaulting an officer from an incident that happened in late June. According to his arrest affidavit, White was seen by detectives trying to sneak into a car in a parking lot. The detectives told him to get out of the car but say instead of listening to their commands, started driving off. According to the affidavit, one of the officers was hit in the arm, knocking his taser off his raid vest. Metro police say White nearly hit the detectives again as he tried to get out of the spot but they were able to get out of the way.

White also faces a few charges from an October 2018 chase on I-40 West. At the time, police say White led officers on a chase, reaching speeds of 105 miles per hour.