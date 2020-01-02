Man carjacked while sleeping, wakes up in another state

SAND SPRINGS, OK. (CNN) – A carjacking suspect is in jail, after reportedly driving a stolen truck – and its owner – from Missouri to Oklahoma.

State troopers say the suspect was arrested in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, after a slow car chase Wednesday.

The truck owner said he was asleep when the thief took the vehicle at a gas station in Cartage, Missouri.

The carjacker then drove all the way to Tulsa, Oklahoma – more than 130 miles away – with the owner still sleeping in the truck.

When he finally woke up, the carjacker kicked him out.

But the owner called On-Star security system, which was able to remotely slow down the track to 15-miles an hour.

The suspect, Brandon Kirby, was arrested a few miles from Tulsa.