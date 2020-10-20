Man carjacked at gunpoint in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for multiple suspects after a carjacking early Tuesday morning in South Nashville.

According to police, the victim was stopped in traffic just before midnight in front of the Taco Bell at 2541 Murfreesboro Pike when multiple men approached him.

Officers said six men pulled him from his car at gunpoint and threatened to kill him if he did not surrender all of his personal belongings. Metro police said the suspects were able to steal the victim’s car, cell phone, wallet and cash he had on him. The victim was not injured.

Police did not release a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call Nashville Crime Stoppers 615-74-CRIME.