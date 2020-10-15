Man captured on camera in Murfreesboro stealing from home with a machete

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video from a Murfreesboro home shows a man stealing a bicycle from the front porch while wielding a machete.

The video was captured just before midnight on October 2. It shows a man entering the front port on Holts Court and he can be seen moving a machete from his hands to his sweatshirt pockets, while also trying to steal the bike.

According to reports from Murfreesboro police, the machete was later ditched less than a mile away in a woman’s backyard on Briar Bend Drive.

Reports went on to say that the suspect stole a bike from the woman’s home after he tossed the first bicycle.

The woman spoke to News 2 on the condition of anonymity saying, “The length of the blade itself was probably anywhere from 12 to 18 inches, it was serrated. It had a sturdy handle. It was definitely someone with bad intentions, they could really hurt someone with it. I’m just glad no one was here when he was. Obviously, you know, a bike being stolen…it’s not the end of the world, but if someone had gotten hurt…that’s a bigger issue.”