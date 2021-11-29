Man burglarizes lower Broadway church to ‘do God’s work,’ police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police took a 30-year-old man into custody Monday morning after he reportedly burglarized a church in downtown Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, staff saw Edward Thompson III enter the church and take several items that belonged to First Baptist Church, located at 601 Broadway. Police said they located the suspect down the road at a gas station with the stolen items.

When authorities asked Thompson if he was in or around the church, he reportedly told them “That’s my church, I own it.” Officials said when they looked over the items they found a cooler, tool kit, laptop computer, cell phone, stocking cap and door access cards that belonged to the church. When asked, police said he told them he took those items “To do God’s work.”

Upon further investigation, officials said that a window was also damaged in the burglary in order for Thompson to gain access to the church. He was arrested shortly after.