NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man involved in a vape shop burglary early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened before 4:30 a.m. at Hocus Pocus Vapor on Gallatin Pike. The suspect drove up to the business in a silver car and broke in with a hammer.

Cash was stolen from a register and office areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.