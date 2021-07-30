Man attempted ‘stunt’ before falling off, run over by party bus, company says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The management of Party Bus Music City has released a statement after an incident Thursday morning where a passenger fell off a bus and was subsequently run over.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. when they found a 22-year-old man seriously injured and knocked unconscious. The incident happened near Broadway and 14th Avenue North.

Party Bus Music City, the entertainment vehicle company involved in Thursday’s incident, told News 2 the man involved was doing handstands before he flipped over and fell off the bus.

Party Bus Music City released the following statement:

“Our prayers are with Jacob and his family, we wish him a full recovery. This was an unfortunate, unusual, and unexpected incident. The Open Air Party Bus is a safe experience, however, the stunt that was attempted, led to this tragedy. We are waiting for the final incident report, from the investigation, by the Metro Nashville Police Department.”



The party bus company has been running for around two weeks and offers tours that start on Broadway, go down Demonbreun Street, and return to Broadway. The owner said he plans to continue offering tours and would not halt operations.