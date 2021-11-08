Man attacks Broadway hotdog vendor with metal pole, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrested a man after a vendor was reportedly assaulted Sunday night on Broadway.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim was working at a hot dog stand near 305 Broadway, when Donald Patterson, 58, hit the vendor with a metal pole from fencing on the street just before 10 p.m.

The Nashville Fire Department transported the victim to the hospital after he suffered a serious head injury. The vendor told police the assault was unprovoked and wants to prosecute.

Officials say Patterson admitted to assaulting the victim in an interview. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.