Man assaults Vanderbilt medical staff with Coke can, police say

MIDTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested after a “code-green” situation unfolded Thursday evening at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to an arrest warrant, police were called after Colby Hyche, 44, was swinging a manipulated coke can with sharp edges at medical staff and Vanderbilt University police officers. Before Vanderbilt police even arrived, officials said he cut a nurse on the arm with the aluminum can.

Hyche reportedly continued to swing, and police said they warned him that they would use their baton. After he refused to comply, the officers struck him multiple times in the lower legs but were not successful.

Officials said they eventually distracted him and took him to the ground, putting handcuffs on him. Hyche was then taken to another room to continue his treatment.