Suspect charged with manslaughter in Christmas 2018 fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Metro Police arrested 20-year-old Montarius Bean for the Christmas Day 2018 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Alijah C. Williams at 2824 Creekview Drive.

Montarius Bean has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

According to authorities, Bean admitted to shooting Williams after, he said, Williams showed up at his family’s home, kicked his way in, and continued to act in a threatening manner.

Williams was known to the family and fathered a son by Bean’s sister.

Neither the child nor his mother was home at the time.

According to reports, Bean’s mother said she told Williams to leave and began to put some of his belongings, which the family had been storing, on the front porch.

During the commotion, Bean and his brother came up from a downstairs den and confronted Williams. Bean said Williams punched him and then walked to his car saying that he “had something for them.”

Bean reported that he was concerned Williams was going to arm himself.

According to police, He said when Williams returned to the front porch, he fired one shot, which hit Williams in the torso.

Williams reportedly then went to his car, where he was found by responding officers. He died at the scene.

No gun was found in Williams’ vehicle or on his person.

Bean and his brother initially left the residence, but soon returned.

Bean surrendered his gun to officers.

No charges were placed last December pending full staffing of the investigative findings between detectives and the District Attorney’s Office.