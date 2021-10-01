Man arrested in shooting death of man found along I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Tony Williams.

On Friday afternoon, police arrested 32-year-old Eddie Newsom on Dickerson Pike.

Newsom was identified as a person of interest after Williams was found shot to death on the side of Interstate 24 on May 10.

According to police, Newsom had stopped his Jeep Cherokee on the shoulder of I-24 west for an alleged drug deal. He reportedly climbed up angled concrete where homeless people had been sleeping and inquired about purchasing heroin.

Eddie Newsom PHOTO: MNPD

Police said Williams was under the bridge and left for a short time to fulfill the request.

When he returned, a witness reported Newsom shot Williams, who was able to make it back to his Jeep. Another witness said Newsom put Williams in the back seat.

The Jeep traveled a short distance on I-24 to Briley Parkway where Williams was left on the side of the road, according to police. The car was later abandoned on Briley Parkway at the Murfreesboro Pike intersection, due to a flat tire.

Previously, police said witnesses identified Newsom as the suspect through photo lineups.

Anyone with additional information on the case can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.