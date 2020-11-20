Man arrested in Putnam County for attempting to hire hitman to kill a sheriff’s deputy

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Allen Hodges Friday for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill a sheriff’s deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Wednesday the department learned Hodges was attempting to hire someone to kill Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy John Frazier. Deputy Frazier is married to Hodges’ mother.

Officials say sometime between Wednesday and Friday, an undercover agent posed as a hitman and investigators determined the threat was real. During the meeting, Hodges allegedly agreed to pay the undercover agent $10,000 to have Deputy Frazier killed.

Hodges has previously been arrested for drug charges, domestic assaults, and burglaries.

Sheriff Eddie Farris worked with District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway to help bring charges against Hodges. Hodges has been arrested for solicitation of first-degree murder.

Hodges is being held without bond and is set to be in court on Monday, November 23.