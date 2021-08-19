Man arrested in murder of man outside South Nashville Super 8 motel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Anthony D. Stewart

Anthony D. Stewart (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested and charged a man in the murder of another man in a prostitution-related argument outside of the Super 8 motel in South Nashville back in July.

According to Metro Police, 36-year-old Anthony Darnell Stewart is facing charges in the death of 27-year-old Twuan West. Stewart was found hiding in a false chimney in the basement of a home on Coleridge Court in Antioch. Two firearms were also found in the home.

West was killed in the argument with Stewart and a woman. The woman has been identified as a witness in the case.

Stewart is being held in Metro Jail in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.

CrimeTracker Reports
Homicide Tracker
Unsolved Tennessee

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss