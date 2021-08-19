Man arrested in murder of man outside South Nashville Super 8 motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested and charged a man in the murder of another man in a prostitution-related argument outside of the Super 8 motel in South Nashville back in July.

According to Metro Police, 36-year-old Anthony Darnell Stewart is facing charges in the death of 27-year-old Twuan West. Stewart was found hiding in a false chimney in the basement of a home on Coleridge Court in Antioch. Two firearms were also found in the home.

West was killed in the argument with Stewart and a woman. The woman has been identified as a witness in the case.

Stewart is being held in Metro Jail in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.