Man arrested in Mt. Juliet for car burglaries

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after police said he burglarized cars in a Mt. Juliet neighborhood.

According to police, 26-year-old Dalton Pendleton, was arrested after police say he burglarized a car on Meb Court and two other cars in the Windtree Trace neighborhood.

Officers said Pendelton was taken into custody after a foot chase near the little league ball fields along Lebanon Road.

The 26-year-old was charged with burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

