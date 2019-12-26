Man arrested in Hendersonville for stolen vehicle after crash

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested 41-year-olf Benjamin Scharff after crashing a stolen vehicle on Christmas.

According to authorities, a patrol officer located a stolen vehicle after receiving a stolen vehicle alert from the License Plate Recognition System.

Benjamin Scharff fled a short distance once located and crashed in the Vintage Knoll area. He was taken into custody after receiving medical treatment and was transported to the Sumner County Jail.

Scharff is being charged with possession of stolen property, reckless driving, evading arrest, and criminal impersonation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.