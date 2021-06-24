Springfield man arrested in Hawkins Co. for alleged aggravated rape of minor in 2020

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated rape turned himself in to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report from HCSO, Hunter Everett Richmond, 21, of Springfield, Tennessee, told deputies at the sheriff’s office that he wanted to turn himself in.

Richmond was transported to the Hawkins County Jail.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 state a grand jury in Hawkins County Criminal Court returned a true bill charging Richmond with aggravated rape.

The presentment of his charge states Richmond allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual acts and caused bodily harm to a juvenile on August 31, 2020.

Aggravated rape is described in the presentment as a Class A felony in Tennessee.