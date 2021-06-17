Man arrested in fentanyl overdose death of woman in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators arrested a man on a charge of second-degree homicide on Thursday in the fentanyl overdose death of a 28-year-old woman back in December 2019.

According to CPD, investigators learned John Vandal provided drugs to the victim hours before she was found dead. Vandal was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Additional details regarding the homicide were not immediately provided to News 2.