Man arrested in fentanyl overdose death of woman in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators arrested a man on a charge of second-degree homicide on Thursday in the fentanyl overdose death of a 28-year-old woman back in December 2019.
According to CPD, investigators learned John Vandal provided drugs to the victim hours before she was found dead. Vandal was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury.
Additional details regarding the homicide were not immediately provided to News 2.
If you have any information about this or another crime in Clarksville, call Clarksville Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip by clicking here.