Man arrested in Cookeville after husband found murdered at KY RV park

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man after his spouse was found murdered at a Kentucky RV park on Friday.

According to Kentucky State Police, the Russell Springs Police Department requested assistance while investigating a male found dead outside of his camper with apparent stab wounds. The man was found at the Eagles Nest RV Park. He was later identified as 38-year-old Glenn Coffey.

During the investigation, law enforcement found there was a dispute between Glenn Coffey and his 27-year-old spouse, Jordan Coffey.

A warrant was issued for Jordan Coffey who was found in Cookeville. He was arrested by the Putnam County Sheriff Department and was booked into the Putnam County Jail.

The murder is continuing to be investigated by Kentucky State Police.