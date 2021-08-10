Man arrested in Campbell County after tunneling through Franklin Walgreens pharmacy drywall to steal opioids

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man Franklin police say hid inside of a Walgreens store until closing to tunnel through the pharmacy and steal opioids was arrested in Campbell County.

According to a Facebook post from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Austin Cornett, a suspected wanted for the robbery of a Walgreens pharmacy on May 18 in Franklin, was located in Jacksboro.

A deputy in Campbell County received a tip from Franklin police regarding the possible location of Cornett. Following this tip, authorities were able to locate Cornett at 130 Pat Place in Jacksboro and arrested him.

Cornett was captured on surveillance video on May 18. In the video, you can see he hid inside the Murfreesboro Road store until closing, tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall and stole a large amount of opioid pain killers, according to police.

Cornett was then taken to the Campbell County Jail and is awaiting transport to Franklin for the charges related to the Walgreens theft.

No other information was immediately released.