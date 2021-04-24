Man arrested for third DUI, accused of making racial remarks toward MNPD officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after reportedly driving under the influence on Broadway and is accused making racial remarks toward two MNPD officers.

According to an arrest affidavit, John D. Santiago was driving on Broadway Avenue near 4th Avenue Saturday around 12:25 a.m. when officers who were working a downtown safety initiative interacted with him.

Officers said Santiago appeared ‘very intoxicated’ and began to yell, scream, cry and beg to be released.

During the initial investigation, Santiago appeared to make racial remarks toward two black MNPD officers who were present as cover officers. Investigators said they noticed physical signs of impairment and Santiago was unable to have a conversation due to his intoxicated state.

After a record search… officers discovered Santiago had two prior DUI convictions in 2011 and 2021 in the state of New York. He was taken into study for third DUI.

Officers said Santiago made vague statements of violence during their interaction and did not directly respond to questions about what drug or intoxicant he took.

As investigators took Santiago to a nearby hospital for a pending search warrant, he made comments stating he was going to rape the female transporting officer. He also reportedly stated that he was going to murder her family while an officer was obtaining a mandatory search warrant due to this being his third DUI offense.

The arrest affidavit states Santiago made comments of those of Asian decent, especially ‘Chinese persons trying to take over the United States’. Officers said he was incoherent and unable to hold a conversation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Blood evidence results are pending. Santiago was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant and is being held on a $10,000 bond.