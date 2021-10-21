Man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 children

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted three children over a span of three years.

Mt. Juliet police say on Thursday at around noon, officers arrested 47-year-old Pedro Barrera in Lakewood at his place of employment. Barrera was booked on three counts of child rape, six counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is accused of sexually assaulting three children from 2017 to 2020.

Since the first assault was reported in 2017, investigators remained committed to the investigation and through their efforts, two more victims were discovered.

One victim was assaulted at the LC Apartment community on Providence Parkway and the other two victims were assaulted at the Glass Creek Apartment community on Old Pleasant Grove Road. The suspect was a resident at the apartments when the assaults happened. The victims, all females, range from seven to eight years of age.

Pedro Barrera (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

“Our detectives continued commitment for justice and courage of the victims led to enough information for an indictment.,” Chief James Hambrick said. “We are so grateful for the victim’s courage, and we are going to do everything we can to ensure those who harm our community, especially those who harm children, are held accountable.”

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call police at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS. You can also click here to submit an anonymous tip.