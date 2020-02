STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies at a Stewart County courthouse arrested a man Tuesday for acting disorderly.

According to authorities, Christopher Paul McCarthy was found beating on the doors and windows at the entrance as well as using profanity, vulgar hand gestures and making threats.

Deputies Angela Shephard and Lee Miller arrested McCarthy and charged him with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and retaliation for past action.