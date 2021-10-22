Man arrested for forging, stealing check from Antioch mailbox

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a 53-year-old man for forgery after a check was stolen from a mailbox in Antioch.

According to arrest affidavits, on Dec. 8, 2020, security cameras at a home on Bart Drive in Antioch showed a blue Nissan Sentra stop in front of the mailbox, and remove items, including a check from the victim’s Region Bank account.

Later that day, police say Antywinton Henderson attempted to cash the check at a Region Bank in Berry Hill. However, the original check amount was changed from $284 to $824.53. In his attempt to cash the check, Henderson reportedly used his ID but was not successful as the check was already canceled.

Video surveillance from the bank and the victim’s home matched the vehicle Henderson was in.

Henderson was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges.