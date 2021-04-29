Man arrested for first-degree murder in December alley shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder in the December death of another man in an alley between Blank Street and 16th Avenue North.

According to MNPD, 27-year-old Kenneth Bradford was arrested Thursday in the death of 25-year-old Christopher Webber. He was at the Metro Courthouse scheduled to appear on unrelated charges when he was taken into custody.

Webber reportedly drove into the alley in a black Mercedes on the afternoon of December 2, 2020, and was almost immediately shot at. The car crashed into a building at 16th Avenue North and Jackson Street. Webber died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

MNPD said Bradford and Webber were acquaintances. Bradford refused to cooperate with investigators and answer questions before he was booked on the murder charge.