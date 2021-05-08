Man arrested for DUI after driving into Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police said a man was arrested for DUI after driving into a home early Saturday morning.

Investigators confirmed with News 2 the incident happened at 4:19 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Winterhaven Court.

Police said Alvarado-Osorio German Miguel hit the house with a vehicle and was arrested for DUI. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

No other information was immediately released.