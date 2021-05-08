Man arrested for DUI after driving into Clarksville home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALVARADO-OSORIO GERMAN MIGUEL, Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Dept

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police said a man was arrested for DUI after driving into a home early Saturday morning.

Investigators confirmed with News 2 the incident happened at 4:19 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Winterhaven Court.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Police said Alvarado-Osorio German Miguel hit the house with a vehicle and was arrested for DUI. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss