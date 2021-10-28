Man arrested for drugs, weapon possession outside South Nashville Hooters

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was taken into custody outside a South Nashville Hooters restaurant on Wednesday for a felony drug offense.

Metro police were called to the area because of suspected drug activity outside the restaurant. When officers pulled into the parking lot, they reportedly saw Michael Mitchell, 30, make a hand-to-hand transaction through the passenger side window of a Hyundai, then get into a white van displaying a business logo on the side.

An officer then approached the van and asked Mitchell if he had any drugs on him. Investigators said he then handed them a Xanax bar. When asked if he had a prescription for it, he told them it was at home.

According to arrest warrants, police then searched the vehicle and found a meth pipe with residue in the passenger seat of the van, and a KelTec handgun behind the driver’s seat. Mitchell allegedly told officials he just wanted to get high and that he met with the other guy because he owed him money. When police asked, he reportedly admitted the gun was his.

He now faces multiple charges, including a felony drug offense.