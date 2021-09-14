Man arrested for child neglect following death of 2-month-old in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man was arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect following the death of an infant in April.

According to our news partners at ClarksvilleNow, 20-year-old Marquitis Ridley, was arrested on September 11 on the charge from an indictment that came down in April from the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

The child’s mother, Whitney Brown, was arrested previously on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect.

On January 9, Brown’s 2-month-old child, Kamari Ridley was taken to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville and then to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

According to previous reports and court records, the child was unresponsive and had a head injury. About three days later, Kamari died from the injuries.

Ridley’s arraignment hearing is set for September 24.