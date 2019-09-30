Man arrested for attempted murder after long standoff

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a stand off that last several hours, a man was taken into custody on several charges.

Dickson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance on the 1300 block of Yellow Creek Road. Officials say they found an injured woman outside a home.

According to the sheriff’s office, John Roberts had assaulted the woman in front of two children. Neither of them were injured, but the woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

Roberts, 42, refused to cooperate with deputies which resulted in a stand off that lasted hours. Eventually, deputies were able to take him into custody.

He is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic assault and interference with a 911 call.