Man arrested following U-Haul pursuit in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man was arrested following the pursuit of a U-Haul box truck in North Nashville on Thursday.

According to arrest affidavits, Dezmond Sanders, 34, drove down Buchanan Street in the opposite direction of a Metro Police officer, and attempted to intentionally hit her.

A second officer drove behind him said Sanders intentionally made a “figure-eight movement” into the responder’s lane.

Despite sirens and officers’ lights, Sanders continued to drive, then struck a street sign, which stopped the vehicle. Police said he then got out and fled on foot to another vehicle nearby.

Sanders then drove south on 12th Avenue and intentionally hit four cars, three of which were patrol vehicles, according to officials. The pursuit ended because of significant damage to the second vehicle Sanders drove. He was then apprehended.

Sanders is currently being held in the Metro jail with ten active charges.