Man arrested following July North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Wesley Croichy Jr. following a North Nashville shooting.

Croichy faces first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery charges for the July 26th shooting death of 20-year-old Treshaun David in the 2300 block of 25th Avenue North. Police say Croichy initially fled from officers and later head-butted a Task Force member, leading to an additional charge of assault against an officer.

Croichy is a co-defendant of 23-year-old Devonte Sherley. The two are accused of shooting David while robbing him. Sherley was arrested on July 27.

