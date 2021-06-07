Man arrested following deadly Dickerson Pike apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested have arrested a man wanted in a deadly apartment shooting that killed 51-year-old Joe Harris on June 2.

Metro Police took 34-year-old Jamario Schields into custody on one charge of criminal homicide. He was arrested at his home on Waterford Drive in Old Hickory.

According to police, Schields and another man went to an apartment in the 1900 block of Dickerson Pike to buy drugs from Harris. The investigation showed an altercation took place during the transaction and Harris was fatally shot.

Police said an investigation into the second suspect is ongoing.

Schields is being held without bond pending a hearing.