Man arrested, banned from Walmart properties after stealing $700 in merchandise in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man in Putnam County was arrested and banned from Walmart stores after police say he stole more hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

According to a release from Algood Police, Michael Durand was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart.

It happened on Friday at a Walmart store. Asset Protection from Walmart tried to stop Durand before he left the store but were unsuccessful.

Sgt. Ferguson and Ofc. Nguyen intervened and tried to stop Durand. Durand began leaving on foot into the parking lot.

Officers pursued him, giving warnings to stop for police, before deploying a taser. Durand was then taken into custody. He is facing charges with resisting stop, halt and frisk.

Durand was also cited with shoplifting and was banned from Walmart properties. Police say $700 worth of merchandise was recovered and returned to Walmart Asset Protection.

Durand was taken to the Putnam County Detention Center.