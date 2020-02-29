Man arrested after stealing power tools from former employers Antioch workshop

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said they arrested a man in Antioch after he stole power tools from his former employer.

This happened in the 14000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. The victim said that he was out of work for surgery, when someone went into his workshop and stole his tools. The victim provided the serial number to a stolen chainsaw. That chainsaw was located at the One Stop Money Shop on Murfreesboro Pike.

Police said the chainsaw and a Miller welder that belonged to the victim had been sold to the pawnshop by Daryl Hall.

Hall also sold the victim’s brand new saw to EZPawn on Murfreesboro Pike. The victim said Hall is a former employee of his and he did not give Hall permission to enter his workshop.

Police said Daryl Hall is facing burglary charges.