Man arrested after robbing two Murfreesboro banks months apart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police arrested a man for robbing two Murfreesboro banks just four months apart, using only a note.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Devon Gault was arrested Wednesday for two counts of aggravated robbery.

The latest bank robbery took place on February 19 at the First National Bank located on Memorial Boulevard around 3:05 p.m. Police say Gault handed the bank teller a note demanding money. The note stated he had a gun although he did not display one.

According to reports, less than an hour after the robbery, he was spotted in a treeline near Regency Park Drive and was taken into custody without incident.

The initial robbery took place on October 8 at the First Tennessee Bank located on Thompson Lane. He entered the bank around 3 p.m. and also handed the teller a note which stated he had a gun. He exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

He remains at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $70,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 24.