Man arrested after overdosing at Goodlettsville McDonald’s

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after police said he overdosed at the McDonald’s on Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville Thursday night.

Goodlettsville police responded to the fast food restaurant, where they said the 36-year-old was found unresponsive with a syringe beside him.

Medics were able to revive the man, according to investigators.

During a search, police said they located approximately two grams of fentanyl-laced heroin and half a gram of meth in the man’s pants pocket.

He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges of misdemeanor drug possession.

The man was also found to have an active warrant out of Nashville for failure to be booked.